Is A Downturn Overdue? Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)?

The shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $6 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Longbow was of a view that ATI is Underperform in its latest report on October 15, 2019. Goldman thinks that ATI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.90.

The shares of the company added by 8.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.70 while ending the day at $7.79. During the trading session, a total of 6.06 million shares were traded which represents a -117.25% decline from the average session volume which is 2.79 million shares. ATI had ended its last session trading at $7.20. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ATI 52-week low price stands at $4.95 while its 52-week high price is $25.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allegheny Technologies Incorporated generated 490.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Imperial Capital also rated OUT as Reiterated on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that OUT could surge by 37.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.20% to reach $21.19/share. It started the day trading at $14.65 and traded between $13.16 and $13.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OUT’s 50-day SMA is 15.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.44. The stock has a high of $31.20 for the year while the low is $7.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.08%, as 6.16M ATI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.29% of Outfront Media Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.86, while the P/B ratio is 1.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OUT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -214,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,488,436 shares of OUT, with a total valuation of $276,184,117. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile sold more OUT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,191,657 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Outfront Media Inc. shares by 26.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,030,760 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,669,019 shares of Outfront Media Inc. which are valued at $108,254,645. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Outfront Media Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 552,266 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,644,774 shares and is now valued at $89,571,554. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Outfront Media Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.