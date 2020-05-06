Is A Downturn Overdue? Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)?

The shares of Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $32 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alector Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Buy the ALEC stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on February 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. BTIG Research was of a view that ALEC is Buy in its latest report on November 21, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that ALEC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.94.

The shares of the company added by 9.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.7101 while ending the day at $28.08. During the trading session, a total of 505670.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.85% incline from the average session volume which is 580240.0 shares. ALEC had ended its last session trading at $25.66. Alector Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.80 ALEC 52-week low price stands at $13.64 while its 52-week high price is $35.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alector Inc. generated 89.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.67%. Alector Inc. has the potential to record -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) is now rated as Underperform. Keefe Bruyette also rated MCY as Downgrade on October 29, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that MCY could surge by 15.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.90% to reach $44.00/share. It started the day trading at $39.90 and traded between $36.88 and $37.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCY’s 50-day SMA is 40.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.90. The stock has a high of $65.22 for the year while the low is $33.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 701732.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.53%, as 887,902 ALEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.26% of Mercury General Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.42, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 336.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MCY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -17,720 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,580,271 shares of MCY, with a total valuation of $105,068,635. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MCY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,691,904 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Mercury General Corporation shares by 5.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,147,160 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 112,160 shares of Mercury General Corporation which are valued at $87,432,355. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Mercury General Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 17,387 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,543,846 shares and is now valued at $62,865,409. Following these latest developments, around 34.10% of Mercury General Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.