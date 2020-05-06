Is A Downturn Overdue? 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET), Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)?

The shares of 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $17.80 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 21Vianet Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on October 03, 2018, to Buy the VNET stock while also putting a $14.20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 04, 2017. Stifel was of a view that VNET is Hold in its latest report on November 29, 2016. JP Morgan thinks that VNET is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 17, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $159.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.75.

The shares of the company added by 6.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.37 while ending the day at $15.20. During the trading session, a total of 532996.0 shares were traded which represents a 42.08% incline from the average session volume which is 920170.0 shares. VNET had ended its last session trading at $14.27. VNET 52-week low price stands at $6.31 while its 52-week high price is $17.37.

The 21Vianet Group Inc. generated 328.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. 21Vianet Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.69% to reach $21.80/share. It started the day trading at $23.41 and traded between $20.31 and $20.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DK’s 50-day SMA is 16.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.07. The stock has a high of $44.08 for the year while the low is $7.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.46%, as 11.69M VNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.86% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -160,632 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,716,702 shares of DK, with a total valuation of $137,375,224. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more DK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,626,968 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,017,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,805 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. which are valued at $79,082,167. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 94,927 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,013,213 shares and is now valued at $79,008,237. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.