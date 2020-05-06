FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) slip over -3.72% in a week: Is FLIR Giving A Buy Signal?

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares fell to a low of $41.01 before closing at $45.46. Intraday shares traded counted 2.68 million, which was -33.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.01M. FLIR’s previous close was $41.42 while the outstanding shares total 136.21M. The firm has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.00, and a growth ratio of 1.51. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.93, with weekly volatility at 3.72% and ATR at 2.41. The FLIR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.85 and a $59.44 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.75% on 05/05/20.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company FLIR Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FLIR, the company has in raw cash 284.59 million on their books with 12.44 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1108734000 million total, with 413055000 million as their total liabilities.

FLIR were able to record 325.58 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -227.55 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 370.37 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, FLIR Systems Inc. recorded a total of 489.04 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.3% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.64%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 256.41 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 232.64 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 136.21M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.62 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLIR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLIR attractive?

In related news, Sr VP, Global Product Strategy, FRANK JEFFREY sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 52.66, for a total value of 28,858. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WYNNE STEVEN E now sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 551,874. Also, Director, SMITH MICHAEL T sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were price at an average price of 53.31 per share, with a total market value of 479,790. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LEWIS EARL R now holds 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,263,448. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on FLIR Systems Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FLIR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.25.