FANG Stock: Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Is Still Worth a Bite

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.30, with weekly volatility at 11.41% and ATR at 4.15. The FANG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.55 and a $114.14 high. Intraday shares traded counted 5.24 million, which was -1.09% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.18M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.15% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $39.8301 before closing at $40.33. FANG’s previous close was $42.52 while the outstanding shares total 170.59M. The firm has a beta of 2.25, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.28, and a growth ratio of 2.13.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Diamondback Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 869000000 million total, with 1263000000 million as their total liabilities.

FANG were able to record -192.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -92.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.73 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Diamondback Energy Inc. recorded a total of 1.1 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 42.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.49 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -384.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 170.59M with the revenue now reading -2.88 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.32 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FANG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FANG attractive?

In related news, CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.23, for a total value of 81,839. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Stice Travis D. now bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 487,001. Also, Exec. VP & Chief Engineer, Pantermuehl Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 104.25 per share, with a total market value of 312,759. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Cross Michael P now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

30 out of 36 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Diamondback Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FANG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.05.