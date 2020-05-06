Expensive Market, What To Buy? Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

The shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ping Identity Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Buy the PING stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. William Blair was of a view that PING is Outperform in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that PING is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.21.

The shares of the company added by 8.44% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.20 while ending the day at $25.71. During the trading session, a total of 936770.0 shares were traded which represents a -34.12% decline from the average session volume which is 698480.0 shares. PING had ended its last session trading at $23.71. Ping Identity Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 PING 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ping Identity Holding Corp. generated 67.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Jefferies also rated SYY as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $68 suggesting that SYY could surge by 12.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.11% to reach $58.00/share. It started the day trading at $55.50 and traded between $50.38 and $50.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYY’s 50-day SMA is 51.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.75. The stock has a high of $85.98 for the year while the low is $26.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.13%, as 10.62M PING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of Sysco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.44, while the P/B ratio is 10.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SYY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 524,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,397,220 shares of SYY, with a total valuation of $2,117,105,149. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more SYY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,202,433,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sysco Corporation shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,787,676 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 148,125 shares of Sysco Corporation which are valued at $1,085,431,656. In the same vein, Trian Fund Management LP increased its Sysco Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,540 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,676,143 shares and is now valued at $1,080,342,405. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sysco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.