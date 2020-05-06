Expensive Market, What To Buy? Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

The shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hanesbrands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Buy the HBI stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Barclays was of a view that HBI is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that HBI is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.24.

The shares of the company added by 5.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.68 while ending the day at $10.05. During the trading session, a total of 14.4 million shares were traded which represents a -45.15% decline from the average session volume which is 9.92 million shares. HBI had ended its last session trading at $9.51. Hanesbrands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HBI 52-week low price stands at $6.96 while its 52-week high price is $17.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hanesbrands Inc. generated 1.08 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -800.0%. Hanesbrands Inc. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 14, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $2.74 and traded between $2.265 and $2.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMRX’s 50-day SMA is 1.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.99. The stock has a high of $4.40 for the year while the low is $1.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.86%, as 1.36M HBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.67% of Chimerix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 910.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 54.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 49.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CMRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 44,102 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,527,449 shares of CMRX, with a total valuation of $5,079,527. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CMRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,253,956 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Chimerix Inc. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,425,324 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,325 shares of Chimerix Inc. which are valued at $3,492,467. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Chimerix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 351,019 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,375,350 shares and is now valued at $3,420,504. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Chimerix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.