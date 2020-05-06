DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) has a beta of 3.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.78, with weekly volatility at 10.30% and ATR at 0.17. The DPW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.53 and a $15.16 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.81% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.07 before closing at $1.19. Intraday shares traded counted 788639.0, which was 45.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.44M. DPW’s previous close was $1.10 while the outstanding shares total 5.55M.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company DPW Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.11 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DPW, the company has in raw cash 757000.0 on their books with 2.12 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9769000 million total, with 25854000 million as their total liabilities.

DPW were able to record -8.53 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 146000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of -8.38 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, DPW Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 6.38 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -30.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.74 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 5.55M with the revenue now reading -6.47 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -17.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DPW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DPW attractive?

In related news, See Remark, Ault & Company, Inc. bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.85, for a total value of 1,260. As the purchase deal closes, the See Remark, Ault & Company, Inc. now bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 409. Also, Director, SMITH ROBERT O sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.29 per share, with a total market value of 123. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Gu Ding now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.50%.