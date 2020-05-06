At Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) previous close was $9.66 while the outstanding shares total 118.74M. The firm has a beta of 1.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.45,. SBH’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.33% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.39 before closing at $10.47. Intraday shares traded counted 1.74 million, which was 33.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.64M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.33, with weekly volatility at 5.47% and ATR at 0.75. The SBH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.28 and a $21.98 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SBH, the company has in raw cash 67.26 million on their books with 855000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1189041000 million total, with 594605000 million as their total liabilities.

SBH were able to record 21.45 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -4.23 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 62.33 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 980.21 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.46%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 505.36 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 474.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 118.74M with the revenue now reading 0.46 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.56 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SBH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SBH attractive?

In related news, SVP, CFO & President-SBS, Alt Aaron E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.87, for a total value of 23,748. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, RABIN EDWARD W now bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,187. Also, Director, RABIN EDWARD W bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.27 per share, with a total market value of 61,344. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman of the Board, MCMASTER ROBERT R now holds 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,257. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

0 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.50.