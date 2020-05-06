Are Investors Unfairly Punishing LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has a beta of 1.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.10, and a growth ratio of 0.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.24, with weekly volatility at 4.85% and ATR at 1.49. The LKQ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.31 and a $36.63 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.34% on 05/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $24.71 before closing at $24.65. Intraday shares traded counted 1.02 million, which was 67.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.18M. LKQ’s previous close was $24.98 while the outstanding shares total 324.31M.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company LKQ Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LKQ, the company has in raw cash 523.02 million on their books with 547.89 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4687819000 million total, with 2178512000 million as their total liabilities.

LKQ were able to record 798.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 197.61 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.06 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, LKQ Corporation recorded a total of 3.01 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.58%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LKQ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LKQ attractive?

In related news, Director, ALLEN A CLINTON sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.75, for a total value of 415,036. As the sale deal closes, the VP of Finance and Controller, Clark Michael S. now sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 135,878. Also, Director, MCGARVIE BLYTHE J sold 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 05. The shares were price at an average price of 35.62 per share, with a total market value of 487,652. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and Managing Dir., Europe, Quinn John S now holds 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 289,901. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

8 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LKQ Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LKQ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.67.