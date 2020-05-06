Analysts Turn Mixed On Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

The shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.44.

The shares of the company added by 21.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.248 while ending the day at $0.31. During the trading session, a total of 39.38 million shares were traded which represents a -252.24% decline from the average session volume which is 11.18 million shares. TTNP had ended its last session trading at $0.25. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 TTNP 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $1.96.

The Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 5.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -325.0%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $190. DA Davidson also rated MLM as Downgrade on April 22, 2020, with its price target of $185 suggesting that MLM could surge by 20.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $190.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.79% to reach $227.59/share. It started the day trading at $189.675 and traded between $175.41 and $181.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MLM’s 50-day SMA is 194.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 245.15. The stock has a high of $281.82 for the year while the low is $135.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.15%, as 2.02M TTNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.29% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.62, while the P/B ratio is 2.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 871.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MLM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 30,201 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,794,063 shares of MLM, with a total valuation of $1,285,640,541. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MLM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $560,670,135 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares by 3.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,726,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -99,967 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. which are valued at $515,906,832. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 828,506 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,709,646 shares and is now valued at $512,746,313. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.