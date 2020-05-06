Analysts Turn Mixed On Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

The shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Oppenheimer was of a view that RCKT is Outperform in its latest report on February 05, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that RCKT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $36.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.82.

The shares of the company added by 9.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.46 while ending the day at $17.00. During the trading session, a total of 668220.0 shares were traded which represents a -54.31% decline from the average session volume which is 433030.0 shares. RCKT had ended its last session trading at $15.57. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 16.80 RCKT 52-week low price stands at $9.01 while its 52-week high price is $27.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 185.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.26%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is now rated as Hold. Cowen also rated PTEN as Downgrade on April 14, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that PTEN could down by -4.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.94% to reach $2.89/share. It started the day trading at $3.53 and traded between $3.00 and $3.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTEN’s 50-day SMA is 2.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.55. The stock has a high of $13.78 for the year while the low is $1.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.66%, as 29.08M RCKT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.02% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PTEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,022,110 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,770,347 shares of PTEN, with a total valuation of $44,110,315. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PTEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,082,021 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,711,625 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,365 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. which are valued at $32,222,319. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.