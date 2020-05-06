Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT), MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

The shares of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Redwood Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $17.50. JMP Securities was of a view that RWT is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on March 04, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that RWT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.49.

The shares of the company added by 6.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.00 while ending the day at $4.06. During the trading session, a total of 3.84 million shares were traded which represents a 17.27% incline from the average session volume which is 4.64 million shares. RWT had ended its last session trading at $3.80. Redwood Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $496.38 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.57, with a beta of 1.09. RWT 52-week low price stands at $2.14 while its 52-week high price is $18.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Redwood Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Imperial Capital also rated MSGN as Reiterated on August 22, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that MSGN could surge by 28.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.34% to reach $14.78/share. It started the day trading at $11.37 and traded between $10.45 and $10.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MSGN’s 50-day SMA is 11.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.34. The stock has a high of $22.56 for the year while the low is $8.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.68%, as 10.75M RWT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.32% of MSG Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 833.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ariel Investments LLC bought more MSGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ariel Investments LLC purchasing 55,237 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,726,557 shares of MSGN, with a total valuation of $89,010,881. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MSGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,373,466 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its MSG Networks Inc. shares by 24.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,934,417 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -928,062 shares of MSG Networks Inc. which are valued at $29,931,053. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MSG Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 278,872 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,901,738 shares and is now valued at $29,597,728. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of MSG Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.