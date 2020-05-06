Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

The shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of R1 RCM Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $15.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that RCM is Overweight in its latest report on January 22, 2019. Citigroup thinks that RCM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.91.

The shares of the company added by 5.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.37 while ending the day at $10.19. During the trading session, a total of 2.03 million shares were traded which represents a -69.43% decline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. RCM had ended its last session trading at $9.67. R1 RCM Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 19.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RCM 52-week low price stands at $7.12 while its 52-week high price is $13.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The R1 RCM Inc. generated 92.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 500.0%. R1 RCM Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on July 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.69% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.335 and traded between $2.01 and $2.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BGG's 50-day SMA is 2.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.03. The stock has a high of $12.50 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.92%, as 14.97M BGG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.89% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -54,183 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,380,569 shares of BGG, with a total valuation of $11,548,830. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile sold more BGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,772,670 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by 5.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,151,689 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -189,525 shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation which are valued at $5,704,557. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 246,441 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,466,412 shares and is now valued at $4,464,206. Following these latest developments, around 4.47% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.