Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN), Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 146.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.06.

The shares of the company added by 13.42% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.90 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 998782.0 shares were traded which represents a -3774.25% decline from the average session volume which is 25780.0 shares. KXIN had ended its last session trading at $0.89. Kaixin Auto Holdings debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 KXIN 52-week low price stands at $0.41 while its 52-week high price is $4.20.

The Kaixin Auto Holdings generated 7.28 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts published a research note on February 09, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Sterling Construction Company Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is now rated as Sector Weight. Maxim Group also rated STRL as Reiterated on May 25, 2016, with its price target of $6 suggesting that STRL could surge by 40.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.11% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.80 and traded between $8.78 and $8.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STRL’s 50-day SMA is 9.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.81. The stock has a high of $17.49 for the year while the low is $7.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 659556.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.52%, as 656,127 KXIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Sterling Construction Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.17, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 233.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more STRL shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 69,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,108,500 shares of STRL, with a total valuation of $20,030,750. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more STRL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,682,741 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Sterling Construction Company Inc. shares by 0.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,585,983 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,689 shares of Sterling Construction Company Inc. which are valued at $15,066,839. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Sterling Construction Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 561,236 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,421,806 shares and is now valued at $13,507,157. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Sterling Construction Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.