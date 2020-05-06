Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

The shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GSX Techedu Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Buy the GSX stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Goldman was of a view that GSX is Buy in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Barclays thinks that GSX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $318.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 365.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.11.

The shares of the company added by 5.81% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $37.80 while ending the day at $39.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.84 million shares were traded which represents a 28.76% incline from the average session volume which is 3.98 million shares. GSX had ended its last session trading at $37.50. GSX Techedu Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GSX 52-week low price stands at $8.53 while its 52-week high price is $46.40.

The GSX Techedu Inc. generated 10.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. GSX Techedu Inc. has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.95% to reach $4.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.38 and traded between $2.915 and $2.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTU's 50-day SMA is 3.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.67. The stock has a high of $29.61 for the year while the low is $2.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.54%, as 4.91M BTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.11% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.14% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Elliott Management Corp. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,916,201 shares of BTU, with a total valuation of $83,856,983. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BTU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,192,890 worth of shares.

Similarly, Susquehanna Investment Group LLC increased its Peabody Energy Corporation shares by 1.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,182,829 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,600 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation which are valued at $17,930,204. In the same vein, Contrarian Capital Management LLC increased its Peabody Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,643,792 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,536,399 shares and is now valued at $16,055,557. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Peabody Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.