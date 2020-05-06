Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

The shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Euro Pacific Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Euro Pacific Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Auris Medical Holding Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2017, to Buy the EARS stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2016. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on September 09, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.61.

The shares of the company added by 6.44% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.9202 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 857646.0 shares were traded which represents a -495.46% decline from the average session volume which is 144030.0 shares. EARS had ended its last session trading at $0.95. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EARS 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $6.25.

The Auris Medical Holding Ltd. generated 5.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has the potential to record -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on June 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is now rated as Neutral. Evercore ISI also rated LTRPA as Initiated on October 16, 2018, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that LTRPA could surge by 75.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.02% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.22 and traded between $1.935 and $1.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTRPA’s 50-day SMA is 2.3820 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.8613. The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.09%, as 1.34M EARS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LTRPA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 28,855 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,638,137 shares of LTRPA, with a total valuation of $13,748,647. Eagle Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more LTRPA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,196,340 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares by 1.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,530,578 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -63,106 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. which are valued at $8,155,040. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 232,879 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,181,246 shares and is now valued at $7,526,243. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.