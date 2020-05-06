Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.46% on 05/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.32 before closing at $2.43. Intraday shares traded counted 1.38 million, which was 36.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.17M. AMRS’s previous close was $2.40 while the outstanding shares total 177.71M. The firm has a beta of 0.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.03, with weekly volatility at 8.83% and ATR at 0.26. The AMRS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.40 and a $5.26 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Amyris Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $426.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMRS, the company has in raw cash 739000.0 on their books with 63.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 73611000 million total, with 161137000 million as their total liabilities.

AMRS were able to record -170.01 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -45.35 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -156.93 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Amyris Inc. recorded a total of 40.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 59.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 13.77%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 22.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 17.83 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 177.71M with the revenue now reading -0.53 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMRS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMRS attractive?

In related news, Director, DOERR L JOHN bought 52,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.41, for a total value of 179,997. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Melo John now sold 52,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 180,304. Also, Director, DOERR L JOHN bought 10,505,652 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.87 per share, with a total market value of 30,151,221. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Yang Patrick Y now holds 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,080. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amyris Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMRS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.50.