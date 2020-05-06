Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is trading at $1.09 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) shares fell to a low of $1.31 before closing at $1.09. Intraday shares traded counted 947225.0, which was -55.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 608.98K. AMPY’s previous close was $1.34 while the outstanding shares total 35.18M. The firm has a beta of 4.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.43, with weekly volatility at 35.18% and ATR at 0.21. The AMPY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.49 and a $12.37 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -18.66% on 05/05/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Amplify Energy Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $47.14 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 52587000 million total, with 61088000 million as their total liabilities.

AMPY were able to record -26.51 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -49.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 47.28 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Amplify Energy Corp. recorded a total of 154.73 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 51.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 52.85%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 129.04 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 25.69 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 35.18M with the revenue now reading 1.23 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMPY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMPY attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.08, for a total value of 46,561. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Hamm Christopher W. now sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,900. Also, 10% Owner, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 22. The shares were price at an average price of 5.37 per share, with a total market value of 2,685,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.33%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amplify Energy Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMPY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.00.