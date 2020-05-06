2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

The shares of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on July 11, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jaguar Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.59.

The shares of the company added by 16.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.4696 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -561.73% decline from the average session volume which is 269330.0 shares. JAGX had ended its last session trading at $0.46. Jaguar Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 JAGX 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $17.00.

The Jaguar Health Inc. generated 3.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. Jaguar Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.91% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.8199 and traded between $2.42 and $2.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKCC’s 50-day SMA is 2.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.54. The stock has a high of $6.30 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.80%, as 1.04M JAGX shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 719.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.50% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.34% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.