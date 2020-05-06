2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB), Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

The shares of Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $17 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eventbrite Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on October 15, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Stifel was of a view that EB is Buy in its latest report on October 15, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that EB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.37.

The shares of the company added by 7.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.10 while ending the day at $9.65. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a -37.51% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. EB had ended its last session trading at $8.97. Eventbrite Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 EB 52-week low price stands at $5.71 while its 52-week high price is $22.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eventbrite Inc. generated 420.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.75%. Eventbrite Inc. has the potential to record -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Maxim Group also rated AVID as Initiated on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AVID could surge by 41.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.59% to reach $10.17/share. It started the day trading at $6.94 and traded between $5.925 and $5.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVID’s 50-day SMA is 6.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.38. The stock has a high of $10.79 for the year while the low is $5.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.85%, as 3.04M EB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.52% of Avid Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 455.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.80% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AVID shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,444,013 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Avid Technology Inc. shares by 15,806.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,862,785 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,844,787 shares of Avid Technology Inc. which are valued at $19,266,543. In the same vein, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its Avid Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,092,052 shares and is now valued at $14,079,510. Following these latest developments, around 5.10% of Avid Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.