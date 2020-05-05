WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY): The Fundamentals Have Changed

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) shares fell to a low of $0.44 before closing at $0.55. Intraday shares traded counted 1.27 million, which was -421.66% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 243.11K. WYY’s previous close was $0.47 while the outstanding shares total 82.88M. The firm has a beta of 1.16, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 156.67, and a growth ratio of 7.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.12, with weekly volatility at 5.89% and ATR at 0.03. The WYY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.28 and a $0.63 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 17.02% on 05/04/20.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company WidePoint Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.95 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WYY, the company has in raw cash 6.88 million on their books with 733000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 36532000 million total, with 31528000 million as their total liabilities.

WYY were able to record 5.49 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 4.45 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 5.86 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for WidePoint Corporation (WYY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, WidePoint Corporation recorded a total of 28.09 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.86% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.42%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 23.34 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 82.88M with the revenue now reading 232 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.00 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WYY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WYY attractive?

In related news, Director, Guenther Otto J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.40, for a total value of 40,390. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, Kang Jin now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,480. Also, Director, Todaro Richard L bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.34 per share, with a total market value of 34,470. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.40%.