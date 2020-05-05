Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.13.

The shares of the company added by 20.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.6311 while ending the day at $0.81. During the trading session, a total of 3.7 million shares were traded which represents a -233.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. PHUN had ended its last session trading at $0.67. Phunware Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PHUN 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $8.50.

The Phunware Inc. generated 276000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.27% to reach $1.78/share. It started the day trading at $2.40 and traded between $2.08 and $2.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLCA’s 50-day SMA is 2.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.30. The stock has a high of $14.86 for the year while the low is $0.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.75%, as 15.25M PHUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.10% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 51.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ariel Investments LLC sold more SLCA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ariel Investments LLC selling -557,660 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,778,483 shares of SLCA, with a total valuation of $19,401,269. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SLCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,191,539 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by 29.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,649,721 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,355,724 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. which are valued at $10,169,498. In the same vein, Senvest Management LLC decreased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 243,144 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,566,337 shares and is now valued at $8,219,407. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.