Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

The shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inseego Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on May 24, 2019, to Outperform the INSG stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on January 11, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $6.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 217.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.24.

The shares of the company added by 7.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.00 while ending the day at $11.47. During the trading session, a total of 3.84 million shares were traded which represents a 4.36% incline from the average session volume which is 4.02 million shares. INSG had ended its last session trading at $10.72. INSG 52-week low price stands at $3.61 while its 52-week high price is $15.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Inseego Corp. generated 12.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.5%. Inseego Corp. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is now rated as Outperform. Robert W. Baird also rated HIMX as Resumed on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that HIMX could surge by 35.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.35% to reach $4.92/share. It started the day trading at $3.47 and traded between $3.07 and $3.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIMX’s 50-day SMA is 3.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.93. The stock has a high of $5.10 for the year while the low is $1.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.47%, as 2.93M INSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.97% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.47% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Yiheng Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,769,847 shares of HIMX, with a total valuation of $10,329,381. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HIMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,805,930 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Himax Technologies Inc. shares by 23.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,539,791 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 295,831 shares of Himax Technologies Inc. which are valued at $4,219,027. Following these latest developments, around 12.30% of Himax Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.