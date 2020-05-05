Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

The shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fluidigm Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Buy the FLDM stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 15, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $14. Piper Jaffray was of a view that FLDM is Overweight in its latest report on November 02, 2018. Mizuho thinks that FLDM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 225.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.38.

The shares of the company added by 13.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.76 while ending the day at $3.81. During the trading session, a total of 13.66 million shares were traded which represents a -1371.19% decline from the average session volume which is 928340.0 shares. FLDM had ended its last session trading at $3.37. Fluidigm Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 FLDM 52-week low price stands at $1.17 while its 52-week high price is $14.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fluidigm Corporation generated 21.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -157.14%. Fluidigm Corporation has the potential to record -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.45% to reach $12.51/share. It started the day trading at $4.11 and traded between $3.89 and $4.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOL’s 50-day SMA is 5.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.43. The stock has a high of $23.29 for the year while the low is $1.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.50%, as 3.78M FLDM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.93% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Contrarian Capital Management LLC bought more GOL shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Contrarian Capital Management LLC purchasing 602,168 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,980,858 shares of GOL, with a total valuation of $29,808,264.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares by 2.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,449,538 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -39,387 shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. which are valued at $6,189,527. Following these latest developments, around 64.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.