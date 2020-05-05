Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN), Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

The shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $11 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Underweight the ETRN stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $13. UBS was of a view that ETRN is Neutral in its latest report on August 06, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ETRN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.09.

The shares of the company added by 5.82% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.88 while ending the day at $8.73. During the trading session, a total of 8.51 million shares were traded which represents a -25.57% decline from the average session volume which is 6.78 million shares. ETRN had ended its last session trading at $8.25. Equitrans Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ETRN 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $22.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Equitrans Midstream Corporation generated 88.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.84%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Morgan Stanley also rated TEN as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that TEN could surge by 4.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.65% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.72 and traded between $4.20 and $4.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEN’s 50-day SMA is 4.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.87. The stock has a high of $21.56 for the year while the low is $2.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.58%, as 6.93M ETRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.53% of Tenneco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Icahn Associates Holding LLC bought more TEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 61.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC purchasing 3,485,215 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,136,392 shares of TEN, with a total valuation of $32,891,011. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,621,186 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Tenneco Inc. shares by 6.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,399,656 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -219,258 shares of Tenneco Inc. which are valued at $12,238,762. In the same vein, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its Tenneco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 177,904 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,641,266 shares and is now valued at $9,508,558. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Tenneco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.