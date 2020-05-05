Two Stocks To Tuck Away: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

The shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $2. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CBAY is Neutral in its latest report on November 26, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that CBAY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.02.

The shares of the company added by 6.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.65 while ending the day at $1.80. During the trading session, a total of 574857.0 shares were traded which represents a 59.52% incline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. CBAY had ended its last session trading at $1.69. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.50 CBAY 52-week low price stands at $1.21 while its 52-week high price is $13.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. generated 24.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.71%. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Wells Fargo also rated DKL as Upgrade on April 14, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that DKL could down by -0.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.08% to reach $18.33/share. It started the day trading at $20.17 and traded between $17.5201 and $18.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DKL's 50-day SMA is 13.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.98. The stock has a high of $33.69 for the year while the low is $5.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 115760.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.30%. At the moment, only 2.31% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 265.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more DKL shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 59,153 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,760,250 shares of DKL, with a total valuation of $16,018,275.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Delek Logistics Partners LP shares by 12.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 541,445 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -77,161 shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP which are valued at $4,927,150. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Delek Logistics Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 453,893 shares and is now valued at $4,130,426. Following these latest developments, around 86.51% of Delek Logistics Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.