Should You Buy YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has a beta of 1.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.63, with weekly volatility at 10.40% and ATR at 0.38. The YPF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.25 and a $18.73 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.70% on 05/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.48 before closing at $3.81. Intraday shares traded counted 1.39 million, which was 40.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.34M. YPF’s previous close was $3.71 while the outstanding shares total 722.34M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Integrated company YPF Sociedad Anonima as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For YPF, the company has in raw cash 1.37 billion on their books with 2.22 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6405015000 million total, with 6517851000 million as their total liabilities.

YPF were able to record 1.15 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 415.49 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 4.49 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, YPF Sociedad Anonima recorded a total of 3.36 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -10.16% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.89%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.13 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 237.95 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 722.34M with the revenue now reading -0.45 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on YPF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of YPF attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 99.50%.

2 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on YPF Sociedad Anonima. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the YPF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.56.