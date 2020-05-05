Should You Buy US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.92, with weekly volatility at 6.07% and ATR at 1.73. The USFD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.32 and a $43.10 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.86 million, which was 33.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.30M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.25% on 05/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.76 before closing at $18.50. USFD’s previous close was $19.94 while the outstanding shares total 243.08M. The firm has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.41, and a growth ratio of 0.89.

Investors have identified the Food Distribution company US Foods Holding Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For USFD, the company has in raw cash 90.0 million on their books with 142.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3262000000 million total, with 2362000000 million as their total liabilities.

USFD were able to record 502.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -7.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 760.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, US Foods Holding Corp. recorded a total of 6.93 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 5.81%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on USFD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of USFD attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Locascio Dirk J. sold 26,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.57, for a total value of 1,092,956. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman & CEO, Satriano Pietro now sold 184,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,244,447. Also, Chairman & CEO, Satriano Pietro sold 66,451 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 07. The shares were price at an average price of 40.15 per share, with a total market value of 2,668,008. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Information Officer, Rohland Keith D. now holds 62,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,297,748. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

6 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on US Foods Holding Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the USFD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.50.