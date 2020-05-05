Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) previous close was $1.08 while the outstanding shares total 29.81M. KLXE’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 22.22% on 05/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.25 before closing at $1.32. Intraday shares traded counted 12.93 million, which was -1180.67% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.01M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.18, with weekly volatility at 28.82% and ATR at 0.26. The KLXE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.50 and a $28.25 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $39.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 228500000 million total, with 64800000 million as their total liabilities.

KLXE were able to record -12.7 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -40.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 58.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 98.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -45.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -36.13%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 102.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -3.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 29.81M with the revenue now reading -1.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.50 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -4.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KLXE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KLXE attractive?

In related news, VP and General Manager, Roberts Gary J bought 217,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.66, for a total value of 360,985. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Del Presto Peter V now bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,500. Also, VP and General Manager, Roberts Gary J bought 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.93 per share, with a total market value of 29,718. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP and CFO, MCCAFFREY THOMAS P now holds 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 393,945. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.00%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KLXE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.33.