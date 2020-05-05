Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

The shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viking Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Outperform the VKTX stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on March 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Maxim Group was of a view that VKTX is Buy in its latest report on March 14, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that VKTX is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.74.

The shares of the company added by 16.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.36 while ending the day at $6.34. During the trading session, a total of 2.74 million shares were traded which represents a -81.45% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. VKTX had ended its last session trading at $5.45. Viking Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 32.40 VKTX 52-week low price stands at $3.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Viking Therapeutics Inc. generated 15.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated VLRS as Downgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that VLRS could surge by 36.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.41% to reach $7.15/share. It started the day trading at $4.67 and traded between $4.33 and $4.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VLRS’s 50-day SMA is 5.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.32. The stock has a high of $13.45 for the year while the low is $2.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 294719.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.00%, as 333,033 VKTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.41% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.77, while the P/B ratio is 1.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 587.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harris Associates LP sold more VLRS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harris Associates LP selling -349,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,894,758 shares of VLRS, with a total valuation of $20,219,020. INCA Investments LLC meanwhile sold more VLRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,643,765 worth of shares.

Similarly, Teewinot Capital Advisers LLC decreased its Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,710,804 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. which are valued at $16,158,058. In the same vein, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… decreased its Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,362 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,259,541 shares and is now valued at $7,750,226.