Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)

The shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Overweight the RIGL stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on March 01, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on August 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that RIGL is Overweight in its latest report on May 02, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that RIGL is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 21, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.37.

The shares of the company added by 8.19% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.70 while ending the day at $1.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a 17.48% incline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. RIGL had ended its last session trading at $1.71. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 RIGL 52-week low price stands at $1.23 while its 52-week high price is $3.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 22.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) is now rated as Market Perform. Rodman & Renshaw also rated UUUU as Reiterated on September 22, 2016, with its price target of $5 suggesting that UUUU could surge by 49.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.11% to reach $3.33/share. It started the day trading at $1.79 and traded between $1.58 and $1.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UUUU’s 50-day SMA is 1.2945 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7095. The stock has a high of $3.32 for the year while the low is $0.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.15%, as 14.99M RIGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.28% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.92% over the last six months.