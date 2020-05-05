Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

The shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matador Resources Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Stifel was of a view that MTDR is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Siebert Williams Shank thinks that MTDR is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 524.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.24.

The shares of the company added by 6.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.51 while ending the day at $6.93. During the trading session, a total of 6.85 million shares were traded which represents a 17.57% incline from the average session volume which is 8.31 million shares. MTDR had ended its last session trading at $6.49. Matador Resources Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MTDR 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $21.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Matador Resources Company generated 56.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Matador Resources Company has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.44% to reach $6.56/share. It started the day trading at $6.03 and traded between $5.48 and $5.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLS’s 50-day SMA is 4.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.80. The stock has a high of $9.29 for the year while the low is $2.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 290783.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.63%, as 233,703 MTDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.21% of Celestica Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 692.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. sold more CLS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. selling -1,170,820 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,539,951 shares of CLS, with a total valuation of $71,889,829. Pzena Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more CLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,033,770 worth of shares.

Similarly, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Celestica Inc. shares by 10.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,468,714 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -424,051 shares of Celestica Inc. which are valued at $12,140,499. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC decreased its Celestica Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 149,220 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,393,746 shares and is now valued at $11,878,111. Following these latest developments, around 8.80% of Celestica Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.