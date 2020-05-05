Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

The shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the ATRA stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Citigroup was of a view that ATRA is Neutral in its latest report on June 04, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that ATRA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.47.

The shares of the company added by 11.11% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.83 while ending the day at $8.80. During the trading session, a total of 712308.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.41% incline from the average session volume which is 813240.0 shares. ATRA had ended its last session trading at $7.92. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.40 ATRA 52-week low price stands at $4.52 while its 52-week high price is $36.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. generated 74.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.73% to reach $37.88/share. It started the day trading at $28.335 and traded between $26.88 and $27.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRC’s 50-day SMA is 32.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.81. The stock has a high of $54.63 for the year while the low is $18.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.51%, as 1.77M ATRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 77,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,251,099 shares of SRC, with a total valuation of $398,816,239. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more SRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $355,118,647 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares by 0.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,954,203 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,183 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $260,302,408. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,443,169 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,702,818 shares and is now valued at $122,978,691. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.