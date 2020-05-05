Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

The shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on December 10, 2019, to Neutral the ABEO stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on August 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Mizuho was of a view that ABEO is Neutral in its latest report on July 26, 2019. Mizuho thinks that ABEO is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.27.

The shares of the company added by 7.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.23 while ending the day at $2.44. During the trading session, a total of 860051.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.51% incline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. ABEO had ended its last session trading at $2.27. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 ABEO 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Abeona Therapeutics Inc. generated 129.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Morgan Stanley also rated SPCE as Downgrade on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that SPCE could surge by 43.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.92% to reach $29.67/share. It started the day trading at $17.48 and traded between $15.90 and $16.68 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $42.49 for the year while the low is $6.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.12%, as 19.97M ABEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.53% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 77.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought more SPCE shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchasing 892,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,500,000 shares of SPCE, with a total valuation of $81,290,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,742,815 worth of shares.

Similarly, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by 31.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,187,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,003,212 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. which are valued at $61,884,303. In the same vein, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC increased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 170,878 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,465,151 shares and is now valued at $51,214,932. Following these latest developments, around 67.67% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.