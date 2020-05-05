Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The shares of Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 27, 2019. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $68 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pyxus International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 25, 2019, to Outperform the PYX stock while also putting a $71 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $68.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.47.

The shares of the company added by 49.19% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.47 while ending the day at $3.70. During the trading session, a total of 3.67 million shares were traded which represents a -630.79% decline from the average session volume which is 502150.0 shares. PYX had ended its last session trading at $2.48. Pyxus International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PYX 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $20.55.

The Pyxus International Inc. generated 74.59 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.07% to reach $11.19/share. It started the day trading at $6.83 and traded between $6.29 and $6.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GT’s 50-day SMA is 7.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.46. The stock has a high of $18.58 for the year while the low is $4.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.18%, as 14.35M PYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.19% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GT shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,029,196 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,022,474 shares of GT, with a total valuation of $133,990,799. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,155,294 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… increased its The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares by 1.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,302,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 216,414 shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company which are valued at $65,781,848. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 680,521 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,685,731 shares and is now valued at $62,190,954. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.