Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

The shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2018, to Buy the OVID stock while also putting a $27 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.46.

The shares of the company added by 5.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.33 while ending the day at $3.51. During the trading session, a total of 615607.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.56% decline from the average session volume which is 567070.0 shares. OVID had ended its last session trading at $3.32. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 OVID 52-week low price stands at $1.53 while its 52-week high price is $5.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ovid Therapeutics Inc. generated 41.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.43%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Piper Sandler also rated MIST as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that MIST could surge by 16.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.62% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.70 and traded between $3.10 and $3.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIST’s 50-day SMA is 8.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.26. The stock has a high of $27.95 for the year while the low is $1.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 346974.56 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.80%, as 436,494 OVID shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more MIST shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 356,838 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,315,102 shares of MIST, with a total valuation of $7,939,788. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more MIST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,367,173 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… decreased its Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,102,194 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $2,028,037. In the same vein, Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 699,713 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 746,653 shares and is now valued at $1,373,842. Following these latest developments, around 9.90% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.