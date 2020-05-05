Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS), TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

The shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on November 16, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Milestone Scientific Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on December 23, 2016, to Buy the MLSS stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 480.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.66.

The shares of the company added by 10.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.67 while ending the day at $1.80. During the trading session, a total of 841726.0 shares were traded which represents a -99.44% decline from the average session volume which is 422040.0 shares. MLSS had ended its last session trading at $1.63. Milestone Scientific Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MLSS 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $2.80.

The Milestone Scientific Inc. generated 1.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. Milestone Scientific Inc. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) is now rated as Underweight. Keefe Bruyette also rated CGBD as Downgrade on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that CGBD could down by -3.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.97% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.55 and traded between $7.00 and $7.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGBD’s 50-day SMA is 7.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.52. The stock has a high of $15.28 for the year while the low is $4.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 287810.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.37%, as 197,524 MLSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.35% of TCG BDC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 650.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.47% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of TCG BDC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.