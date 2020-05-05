Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

The shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on December 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Maxim Group was of a view that INO is Buy in its latest report on February 15, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that INO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 486.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.20.

The shares of the company added by 9.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.71 while ending the day at $11.23. During the trading session, a total of 26.92 million shares were traded which represents a 30.7% incline from the average session volume which is 38.85 million shares. INO had ended its last session trading at $10.28. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 INO 52-week low price stands at $1.91 while its 52-week high price is $19.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 22.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.36% to reach $60.43/share. It started the day trading at $43.02 and traded between $41.67 and $42.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BUD’s 50-day SMA is 47.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.59. The stock has a high of $102.70 for the year while the low is $32.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.22%, as 3.91M INO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.78% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.61, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more BUD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 101,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,104,608 shares of BUD, with a total valuation of $578,175,305. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more BUD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $311,029,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, Manulife Investment Management (U… decreased its Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares by 3.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,327,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -168,046 shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV which are valued at $235,052,388. Following these latest developments, around 53.90% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.