Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS)

The shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $28 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compugen Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Buy the CGEN stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $10. Oppenheimer was of a view that CGEN is Outperform in its latest report on February 01, 2016. FBR Capital thinks that CGEN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 447.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.25.

The shares of the company added by 7.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.88 while ending the day at $14.94. During the trading session, a total of 799442.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.08% incline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. CGEN had ended its last session trading at $13.85. Compugen Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.60 CGEN 52-week low price stands at $2.73 while its 52-week high price is $15.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Compugen Ltd. generated 9.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Compugen Ltd. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on July 22, 2013 where it informed investors and clients that Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.71% to reach $1.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.39 and traded between $0.31 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DSS’s 50-day SMA is 0.2311 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3108. The stock has a high of $1.29 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 165193.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 336.62%, as 721,269 CGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.97% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DSS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -43,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 374,691 shares of DSS, with a total valuation of $74,189.

Similarly, LPL Financial LLC decreased its Document Security Systems Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 41,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Document Security Systems Inc. which are valued at $8,301. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Document Security Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 36,232 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 36,232 shares and is now valued at $7,174. Following these latest developments, around 21.80% of Document Security Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.