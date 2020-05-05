NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.89, with weekly volatility at 17.83% and ATR at 0.34. The NEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.00 and a $10.80 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.86% on 05/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.08 before closing at $2.53. Intraday shares traded counted 1.31 million, which was 48.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.57M. NEX’s previous close was $2.39 while the outstanding shares total 213.75M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $510.86 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NEX, the company has in raw cash 255.01 million on their books with 25.78 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 688054000 million total, with 386194000 million as their total liabilities.

NEX were able to record 97.63 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 174.81 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 305.46 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. recorded a total of 528.22 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.89% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 15.95%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 408.35 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 119.87 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 213.75M with the revenue now reading -0.63 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NEX attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

9 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.16.