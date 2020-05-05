Mixed Analyst Attention: Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX:ZOM), Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.48.

The shares of the company added by 8.81% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.17 while ending the day at $0.19. During the trading session, a total of 52.8 million shares were traded which represents a -237.81% decline from the average session volume which is 15.63 million shares. ZOM had ended its last session trading at $0.18. ZOM 52-week low price stands at $0.11 while its 52-week high price is $0.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. generated 511000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on September 29, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.32 and traded between $0.28 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMRT’s 50-day SMA is 0.4964 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7013. The stock has a high of $1.48 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 409664.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.33%, as 396,023 ZOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.58% of Stein Mart Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 871.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.80% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 974,813 shares of SMRT, with a total valuation of $450,364.

Similarly, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. decreased its Stein Mart Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 345,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Stein Mart Inc. which are valued at $159,435. Following these latest developments, around 37.70% of Stein Mart Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.