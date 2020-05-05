Mixed Analyst Attention: Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

The shares of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Village Farms International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.84.

The shares of the company added by 5.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.11 while ending the day at $3.38. During the trading session, a total of 528341.0 shares were traded which represents a 36.39% incline from the average session volume which is 830610.0 shares. VFF had ended its last session trading at $3.19. VFF 52-week low price stands at $2.07 while its 52-week high price is $14.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Village Farms International Inc. generated 11.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. Village Farms International Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated CLNC as Initiated on June 06, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that CLNC could surge by 53.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.74% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.64 and traded between $4.16 and $4.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNC’s 50-day SMA is 6.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.86. The stock has a high of $16.36 for the year while the low is $2.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.94%, as 1.37M VFF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.08% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 918.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CLNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 56,551 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,634,852 shares of CLNC, with a total valuation of $30,081,317. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CLNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,358,256 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares by 19.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,184,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 350,600 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. which are valued at $8,605,847. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 38,159 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,738,724 shares and is now valued at $6,850,573. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.