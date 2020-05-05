Mixed Analyst Attention: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

The shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $29 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Overweight the MNTA stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $29. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that MNTA is Buy in its latest report on September 25, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that MNTA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 232.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.37.

The shares of the company added by 5.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $29.40 while ending the day at $31.64. During the trading session, a total of 680218.0 shares were traded which represents a 40.85% incline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. MNTA had ended its last session trading at $29.99. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 MNTA 52-week low price stands at $9.51 while its 52-week high price is $34.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 382.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.88%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.35% to reach $13.63/share. It started the day trading at $8.89 and traded between $8.33 and $8.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIV’s 50-day SMA is 10.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.64. The stock has a high of $14.61 for the year while the low is $7.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.43%, as 5.84M MNTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.41, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artisan Partners LP sold more VIV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artisan Partners LP selling -4,482,550 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 82,224,479 shares of VIV, with a total valuation of $783,599,285. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,086,050 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,827,636 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,596 shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. which are valued at $36,477,371. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,529,524 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,776,454 shares and is now valued at $35,989,607. Following these latest developments, around 88.00% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.