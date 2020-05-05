Mixed Analyst Attention: Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

The shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on September 07, 2018. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Contango Oil & Gas Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MCF is Outperform in its latest report on November 13, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that MCF is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 183.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.23.

The shares of the company added by 24.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.92 while ending the day at $2.38. During the trading session, a total of 3.22 million shares were traded which represents a -664.7% decline from the average session volume which is 420490.0 shares. MCF had ended its last session trading at $1.91. Contango Oil & Gas Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 MCF 52-week low price stands at $0.84 while its 52-week high price is $4.79.

The Contango Oil & Gas Company generated 1.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -92.31%.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $10.40. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.25% to reach $10.86/share. It started the day trading at $5.55 and traded between $5.03 and $5.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBLK’s 50-day SMA is 6.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.27. The stock has a high of $12.09 for the year while the low is $4.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.91%, as 2.60M MCF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.36% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 610.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,063,697 shares of SBLK, with a total valuation of $214,679,251. Impala Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more SBLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,713,229 worth of shares.

Similarly, Leucadia Investment Management Lt… increased its Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares by 5.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,018,614 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 260,320 shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. which are valued at $28,304,983. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 120,792 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,166,326 shares and is now valued at $12,218,079. Following these latest developments, around 19.80% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.