Mixed Analyst Attention: Alio Gold Inc. (AMEX:ALO), CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

The shares of Alio Gold Inc. (AMEX:ALO) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alio Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2018.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.33.

The shares of the company added by 7.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.70 while ending the day at $0.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -358.17% decline from the average session volume which is 240250.0 shares. ALO had ended its last session trading at $0.69. ALO 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $0.94.

The Alio Gold Inc. generated 16.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. JP Morgan also rated CNXM as Downgrade on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that CNXM could surge by 37.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.08% to reach $10.75/share. It started the day trading at $7.04 and traded between $6.5396 and $6.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNXM’s 50-day SMA is 9.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.28. The stock has a high of $16.94 for the year while the low is $5.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.33%, as 1.87M ALO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.83% of CNX Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.72, while the P/B ratio is 2.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more CNXM shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 509,839 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,475,386 shares of CNXM, with a total valuation of $36,250,627. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more CNXM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,331,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its CNX Midstream Partners LP shares by 67.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,073,916 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,284,245 shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $16,798,720. In the same vein, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its CNX Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,244,892 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,244,892 shares and is now valued at $10,083,625. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of CNX Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.