Mixed Analyst Attention: 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

The shares of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $30 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 2U Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Buy the TWOU stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. William Blair was of a view that TWOU is Outperform in its latest report on February 07, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that TWOU is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.65.

The shares of the company added by 6.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.87 while ending the day at $25.40. During the trading session, a total of 3.8 million shares were traded which represents a -126.25% decline from the average session volume which is 1.68 million shares. TWOU had ended its last session trading at $23.83. 2U Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 TWOU 52-week low price stands at $11.37 while its 52-week high price is $63.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The 2U Inc. generated 157.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.61%. 2U Inc. has the potential to record -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.69% to reach $1.51/share. It started the day trading at $0.77 and traded between $0.68 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AHT’s 50-day SMA is 1.0767 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3597. The stock has a high of $5.81 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.71%, as 2.10M TWOU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AHT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,826,879 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,930,782 shares of AHT, with a total valuation of $8,077,848. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AHT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,203,650 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,539,722 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,990 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. which are valued at $4,832,855. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,295 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,214,401 shares and is now valued at $2,375,442. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.