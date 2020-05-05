Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG), Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

The shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vonage Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on February 19, 2020, to Buy the VG stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on December 23, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on November 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that VG is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 19, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that VG is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.46.

The shares of the company added by 5.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.88 while ending the day at $8.57. During the trading session, a total of 3.1 million shares were traded which represents a 27.83% incline from the average session volume which is 4.29 million shares. VG had ended its last session trading at $8.09. Vonage Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 VG 52-week low price stands at $4.18 while its 52-week high price is $13.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vonage Holdings Corp. generated 23.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Vonage Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Citigroup also rated DESP as Initiated on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that DESP could surge by 54.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.28% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.41 and traded between $5.66 and $5.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DESP's 50-day SMA is 7.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.21. The stock has a high of $15.44 for the year while the low is $4.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 751075.51 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.30%, as 775,861 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of Despegar.com Corp. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 488.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.58% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tiger Global Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,256,550 shares of DESP, with a total valuation of $52,484,639. Dorsey Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more DESP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,346,757 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 14.86% of Despegar.com Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.