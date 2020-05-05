Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

The shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGMO is Buy in its latest report on June 20, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that SGMO is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.72.

The shares of the company added by 5.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.74 while ending the day at $8.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a 40.4% incline from the average session volume which is 2.44 million shares. SGMO had ended its last session trading at $7.95. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.80 SGMO 52-week low price stands at $4.81 while its 52-week high price is $13.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. generated 80.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1125.0%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) is now rated as Hold. Rodman & Renshaw also rated HTGM as Reiterated on May 16, 2017, with its price target of $6 suggesting that HTGM could surge by 75.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.34% to reach $1.55/share. It started the day trading at $0.398 and traded between $0.3338 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTGM’s 50-day SMA is 0.3811 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7068. The stock has a high of $2.60 for the year while the low is $0.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.62%, as 1.48M SGMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.75% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.58% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,000,000 shares of HTGM, with a total valuation of $1,625,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more HTGM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,546,488 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cowen Prime Services LLC (Private… increased its HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares by 108.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,455,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,317,600 shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $1,448,038. In the same vein, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. increased its HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 93,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,434,000 shares and is now valued at $791,050. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.