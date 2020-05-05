Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

The shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Outperform the ABUS stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that ABUS is Neutral in its latest report on October 04, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that ABUS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.52.

The shares of the company added by 13.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.07 while ending the day at $1.21. During the trading session, a total of 872703.0 shares were traded which represents a -6.34% decline from the average session volume which is 820710.0 shares. ABUS had ended its last session trading at $1.07. ABUS 52-week low price stands at $0.82 while its 52-week high price is $3.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arbutus Biopharma Corporation generated 31.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.56%. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has the potential to record -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. JP Morgan also rated ALK as Upgrade on April 06, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that ALK could surge by 35.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.45% to reach $44.75/share. It started the day trading at $28.90 and traded between $26.56 and $28.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALK’s 50-day SMA is 34.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.06. The stock has a high of $72.22 for the year while the low is $20.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.15%, as 2.79M ABUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 187,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,383,017 shares of ALK, with a total valuation of $381,014,494. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more ALK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $252,156,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by 0.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,154,121 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -21,989 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. which are valued at $175,207,825. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,150 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,038,017 shares and is now valued at $171,902,344. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.